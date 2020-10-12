Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott injury doesn’t change plans for future

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had surgery on Sunday after suffering a right ankle compound fracture dislocation in the team’s victory over the Giants and he’ll miss the rest of the season as a result.

Prescott’s recovery will be in the forefront for the near future, but questions about his contract are going to come to the forefront at some point down the road. Prescott is playing out this year under the franchise tag, but the Cowboys have insisted that they want to sign him to a long-term deal.

On Monday, executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that the team’s plans for Prescott’s future have “absolutely not” changed as a result of the injury.

“He’s the face of our franchise and we know he’ll overcome this,” Jones said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today.

Andy Dalton will take over as the team’s starter with Prescott out of commission. Ben DiNucci is the other quarterback on the active roster and Jones said it’s to be determined if there will be any additions to the group.