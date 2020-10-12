Tyrann Mathieu: We’ll learn from loss

Posted by Josh Alper on October 12, 2020, 8:33 AM EDT
The Chiefs experienced something they haven’t felt in quite a while on Sunday.

It had been nearly a year since the Chiefs lost a football game. Their winning streak covered 10 regular season games and three postseason contests, but the Raiders found the right formula to leave Arrowhead Stadium with a 40-32 win that snapped their own five-game losing streak against Kansas City.

The Chiefs committed too many penalties, struggled in all phases defensively and allowed too much pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes on their way to a loss that safety Tyrann Mathieu believes will be a chance for growth.

“We’ll learn from it,” Mathieu said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “We haven’t lost a football game in a while. It’s good to have some motivation. We won’t ever forget this day. We’ll see them again. We’ll be ready next time.”

That meeting will come on Sunday night in Week 11 and the Chiefs will have to get ready for a currently undefeated Bills team next week before any thoughts about their next matchup with the Raiders will appear on the horizon.

  1. THIS is the correct response. Not “we beat ourselves”. That arrogant approach/attitude has never resulted in a team repeating as SB champs, yet teams like Aaron Rodgers’ Packers continued it year after year, refusing to acknowledge they were anything but unbeatable despite blowing it in the playoffs year after year. Chiefs are on a good pace to win another Super Bowl.

  3. KC hit a pretty big lull last year too, and it worked out okay.

    They’re still the team to beat.

  5. Mathieu, Clark and others, offensive line and defensive line seemed to take the day off yesterday. Pat was definitely off and a couple bad drops showed up too.

    I would agree they weren’t prepared, and maybe that’s a psychological thing that comes with winning teams, but it’s a petty excuse. You’re adults being paid millions to do your job, and do it well. “We’ll remember this” should be “we should’ve been prepared and we weren’t”.

    After winning 14 games in row, or whatever that number was, and having a SB is pretty awesome. So I’m not too mad, it’s not like my feelings matter, but after reaching the top it’s clear every team is playing at a different level when you’re coming off a SB title.

  6. touchback6 says:
    October 12, 2020 at 9:18 am
    14 mil per to cover a 10 yard box and not do it very well
    ———–
    You again dude? Mathieu was an All-Pro safety in 2019. Get over it.

  7. No excuses, the raiders won flat out and earned that win. I’ve always held the belief that a few loses to highlight weakness is a good thing long run. Or at least that’s what I’m telling myself right now.

