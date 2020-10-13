2020 Titans match a feat last accomplished by the 2007 Patriots

Getty Images

The 2020 Titans have a record of 4-0. On Tuesday night, they accomplished something last done by the only team to go undefeated in a 16-game regular season in league history. They did it against the same opponent.

According to NFL Research, the Titans became the first team to score a touchdown on every red-zone possession (with a minimum of six), commit no turnovers, and allow zero sacks since Week 11 of the 2007 season, when the Patriots did it to the Bills during a 56-10 blowout.

There’s another link, beyond the fact that the Bills were on the wrong side of each game: Mike Vrabel coaches the Tennessee team that pulled it off, and he played for the 2007 Patriots.

After barely beating the likes of the Broncos, Jaguars, and Vikings, the Titans (despite a 16-day break) put together an impressive performance, making them the only undefeated team in the AFC other than the Steelers. They face the Steelers in Week Seven, a game postponed from Week Four.