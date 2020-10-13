49ers claim Parnell Motley off waivers from Bucs

Getty Images

The 49ers announced they claimed cornerback Parnell Motley off waivers from the Buccaneers.

The move is pending the completion of COVID-19 protocols and the passing of a physical.

Motley, 22, originally entered the NFL after signing with the Bucs as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 4. He appeared in two games for Tampa Bay.

Motley has played 22 snaps on special teams but has seen no action on defense.

He attended the University of Oklahoma for four years, appearing in 53 games with 34 starts. He made 176 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 33 passes defensed, six interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.