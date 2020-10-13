Bill Belichick “not sure exactly what the schedule is” for Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore

Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick confirmed that the team is “on track” to play the Broncos on Sunday after moving the game from this weekend in the wake of positive COVID-19 tests in New England.

Two of those positives were quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore and the decision to push the game into Week Six opened the possibility of both players being able to return to action. Belichick said on Monday players have to get cleared medically to get back into the lineup and he didn’t have an update about the chances that will happen at his Tuesday press conference.

“Yeah, I’m not sure exactly what the schedule is in terms of when those guys will do the things that they need to do,” Belichick said. “Again, some of that has to be scheduled outside of the building and so forth. So, I’ll leave that to the medical department. I don’t know exactly what their schedule is.”

Defensive tackle Byron Cowart and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray also tested positive for COVID-19, but it’s probably fair to say that their statuses will not be the subject of the same attention as their teammates.