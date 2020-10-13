Brian Flores on fake punt: We don’t sit on leads

Getty Images

The Dolphins already appeared to have Sunday’s game against the 49ers in hand when they ran a fake punt while leading 30-14 in the second half on Sunday. But Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he’ll never skip an opportunity for a big play.

Flores said the fake punt was a play the Dolphins expected to work, so when they got the opportunity on fourth-and-1, they went for it.

“I don’t think you want to sit on the ball early in the third quarter. We got the look we wanted. We ran it. And it was successful,” Flores said, via the Palm Beach Post.

After the fake punt, the Dolphins marched down the field and scored another touchdown, taking a 37-14 lead and putting the game out of reach. Flores and the Dolphins were right to remain aggressive.