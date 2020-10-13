Bruce Arians has no concerns about Tom Brady chewing out teammates

Posted by Mike Florio on October 13, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT
Last Thursday night, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady blew a gasket on center Ryan Jensen after a drive that eventually had Tampa Bay facing third and 5. Coach Bruce Arians has no problem with Brady giving the business to his teammates.

That’s just being yourself,” Arians said Tuesday, via JoeBucsFan.com. “I don’t have any problem with it. At least I don’t have to go back there and cuss them out. They’ve already got an earful by the time I get over there.

“Tom has got to be Tom. I’m not going to ask him to be somebody different. He does a good job of patting [teammates] on the back, too. He might explode but he’s going to go down there and pat them on the back and get them going.”

Of course, Brady ultimately did something for which he should have been cussed out: He didn’t know a key fourth down was fourth down. But no one chewed him out for that. Arians, who publicly called out Brady for a couple of interceptions after a Week One loss to the Saints, claimed on multiple occasions that Brady knew it was fourth down, even if it looked like he didn’t. (That suggests Brady found a way to make it known to Arians that airing out dirty laundry would no longer be appreciated.)

Brady still hasn’t acknowledged his mistake. Yes, pride and human nature often take over in such situations. However, Brady should realize that admitting that he committed an error would make him seem more human. We all make mistakes, even Brady. There’s nothing wrong with admitting it, especially when everyone knows it was a mistake.

  1. So dainty of a lot of you guys to complain about Brady chewing out O-line. Did you even WATCH the game? Between Penalties, poor mistakes and missed blocks – that is completely unacceptable. He is 43 yrs and not only does he not have the patience for any BS, he also didn’t go down to Tampa to play out the string and sip margaritas. Everyone needs to be held accountable and expect nothing but greatness. If the Bucs want to look like a great organization such as the patriots then they better start ACTING like it week in and week out. Especially you, #76

  2. All this criticism about how Tom leads and handles himself after 20 years as the most successful QB of all time seems dumb.

  3. So, I was onto Brady years ago when he changed after he met Giselle and BB got him Moss and Welker.

    The kids and teenagers just saw stats and thought he played an A+ game every week even if he threw 2 ints and managed a game horribly.

    His 2007 and 2011 title games with his preferred offenses and personnel usage made him predictable in the shotgun 45 times a game, and he kept doing it. Over and over and over, as the Ds got them into those super bowls.

    The fact is, the Boston media never held Brady accountable for his own personal desires of full autonomy of the offense and his fading postseason performances and skyrocketing interception rate from 2007-2012 in postseasons. His game management skills eroded in those postseasons. It was so bad, BB had to deal Moss early in 2010 to snap Brady out of his awful habits.

    Everyone from Mike Reiss, to Jeff Howe, to you name the beatwriter of columnist, they completely ignored his flaws as the qb. It’s not about stats, it’s about game management and situational awareness.

    BB them drafted JimmyG to scare Brady straight again, which is why, essentially after the KC game in 2014, Brady looked like 2001-2004 Bradtly again, they won the SB and kept seeing great Brady postseason play.

    But, this whole Tommy is a victim of BB being a big meanie is concocted by the media who liked Brady over BB.

    Basically, with that and Giselle inserting herself into his career, encourgaing him to use social media like some teenager, had Brady putting himsef way above the team.

    I can only imagine how many times BB fought to rein Brady’s ego back in these last 10 years or so.

  4. Over his 20 year career, numerous players have expressed how great it has been to play with Tom Brady. As a leader, he should be chewing players out for mental mistakes. On the flip side, if/when he makes a mental error he should also be chewed out. I have no issue with his leadership style given the results. It doesn’t appear any of his current or former players have an issue with it either.

  6. This is a man’s game and leaders should be allowed to lead, even if it means being critical of teammates. I have no problem with Tom Brady yelling at teammates, just like I didn’t when Dan Marino and many other quarterbacks used to do it.
    That said, I wonder how Tom would have reacted if one of his linemen yelled at him after all those recent pick-sixes, or last week when he forgot it was fourth down? Somehow I doubt the criticism or call for accountability would have been all that well received.
    Dishing it out is OK under the circumstances, just so long as you can take when YOU mess up.

  7. Marino blew many gaskets at team players, it happens. Shows he definitely still has the fire and passion for the game.

