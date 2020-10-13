Bruce Arians: You can’t play scared of Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are trying to rebound from a loss to the Bears this week and that effort will be complicated by the guy playing quarterback for their next opponent.

Aaron Rodgers is off to a scorching start this season with 1,214 yards, a completion percentage above 70 percent, 13 touchdowns and no interceptions to help the Packers to a 4-0 start. On Tuesday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians shared his thoughts about the best defensive approach to take against Rodgers.

“You have to get after him. You can’t play scared,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Arians also noted how good Rodgers is when forced to improvise, so there’s no perfect way for the Bucs to make sure that Rodgers doesn’t continue his hot streak come Sunday.