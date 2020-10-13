Bucs put Vita Vea and Jack Cichy on IR

Getty Images

The Buccaneers lost defensive tackle Vita Vea for the season last Thursday and they moved him off the active roster Tuesday.

Vea has been placed on injured reserve due to the broken leg that will end his season. He had 10 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in five games this season.

The Buccaneers also placed linebacker Jack Cichy on injured reserve. Cichy hurt his hamstring against the Bears and will be eligible to return to action after missing three games.

Cichy has only played on special teams so far this season and has been credited with one tackle.

The Bucs signed linebacker Chapelle Russell and cornerback Ross Cockrell off their practice squad to fill the two openings on the roster.