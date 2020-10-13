Cam Jordan: Justin Herbert “may be a force to be reckoned with”

Getty Images

After the Chargers played the Buccaneers in Week Four, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said that he told Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn that he has a “great one” in the rookie quarterback.

The Saints had similar things to say about Herbert after Monday night’s game. Linebacker Demario Davis said Herbert “definitely doesn’t play like a rookie” after the first-round pick threw four touchdowns and Saints head coach Sean Payton concurred while discussing Herbert’s promising future.

“Young kid was out there taking a lot of hits today,” defensive end Cam Jordan said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “Our front seven got after him pretty well. He made a lot of great plays down the stretch. . . . He may be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.”

Praise from opponents has become a regular occurrence, but so has losing. The Buccaneers came back to beat the Chargers and the Saints rallied from a 20-3 deficit to win in overtime on Monday. That makes four losses in as many starts for Herbert, who said after the game that it means a lot to hear such good reviews, “but I’d love to get the win.”

He’ll get his next chance at a victory in Week Seven against the Jaguars.