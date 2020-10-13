Chiefs put Anthony Sherman on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

There’s been no word of any positive COVID-19 tests for the Chiefs since practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu was placed on the list 10 days ago, but the team did put another player on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

The NFL’s transaction wire shows that the team has placed fullback Anthony Sherman on the list. The list is for players who test positive or have had close contact with someone who has been infected.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Sherman is on the list for the second reason. He’ll continue to be tested and repeated negatives would likely lead to him coming off the list in the near future.

Sherman has played in every game for the Chiefs this season. He has caught a five-yard touchdown and run twice for two yards.