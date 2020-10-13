Davon Godchaux may be out for season with biceps injury

Getty Images

The Dolphins may have lost one of their starting defensive linemen for the rest of the season.

NFL Media reports that defensive tackle Davon Godchaux suffered a biceps injury. He is going for a second opinion about the severity of the injury before a determination is made about his ability to return this season.

Godchaux has started every game for the Dolphins since the start of the 2018 season. He has 16 tackles, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss this season.

Second-round pick Raekwon Davis would be in line for a bigger role if Godchaux is out for the rest of the year. He’s made five tackles so far as a rookie.