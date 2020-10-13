Fifteen positive COVID-19 tests from October 4-10

Getty Images

The NFL has had to postpone a pair of games and reschedule several others in the last couple of weeks due to a series of positive COVID-19 tests in Tennessee and New England.

The league and the NFL Players Association released the latest testing results from around the league on Tuesday. There were 15 positive tests — eight players and seven other team personnel — out of 37,912 total tests performed between October 4 and October 10.

According to the announcement, there have now been a total of 99 positive tests since August 1. There have been 39 players who tested positive and the other 60 were team personnel.

More than 400,000 tests have been administered since the start of August, so the positive rate is low. The recent results in New England and Tennessee are a reminder that those rates aren’t guaranteed to remain that way.