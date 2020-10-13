Germain Ifedi thinks Matt Nagy’s criticism of offense was “completely right”

Getty Images

The Bears improved to 4-1 with a 20-19 win over the Buccaneers last Thursday, but head coach Matt Nagy’s comments the next day weren’t about how pleased he was with the effort.

Nagy said “we’re not a detailed football team on offense right now” and said his challenge to the team was to fix that before they returned to action against the Panthers in Week Six. Based on what a couple of the team’s starters said on Monday, it’s a challenge they’re willing to accept.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson said “everybody should be fired up about” Nagy’s comments and added that “nobody is walking around here satisfied” with how things have gone thus far. Right guard Germain Ifedi also agreed with Nagy’s take on the unit.

“He’s completely right,” Ifedi said, via the team’s website. “I’ve seen what he’s said and it’s completely right. If we don’t embrace what he said, if we don’t take that as a great challenge and something we should wear every day, then we’re wrong. We have to be better. We have to be more detailed.”

It’s always better to try to fix such issues when you have a winning record and the Bears will have the next few days to shore up the details before they attempt to end Carolina’s three-game losing streak.