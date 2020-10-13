Goodell: Titans didn’t “willingly” violate COVID-19 protocol

Getty Images

Less than a week after the league was making it known that the Titans would be hit hard with punishment for violating COVID-19 protocols, the Commissioner is sending a far different message.

Jay Feely of CBS said prior to kickoff of the Bills-Titans game on Tuesday night that Goodell told Feely no one from the Titans “willingly” violated the league’s rules and regulations regarding the pandemic.

This comment meshes with the dramatic change in the league’s posture regarding the Titans. Late last week, the league was making it known to other teams that the Titans would face potentially historic punishment. Last night, PFT reported on the existence of an emerging sense that the league would take no action against the Titans.

It’s possible that the league simply wanted to scare all teams straight. It’s possible that the Titans privately made it clear to the league office that appeals and/or litigation would ensue in the event of crippling sanctions, creating an unwanted distraction for the NFL at a time when the focus is on getting the games played.

Regardless, Goodell’s comment to Feely becomes the clearest signal yet that the Titans will indeed be getting a pass. Although this stunning change in tone will confuse those teams that heard a far different message last week from the powers-that-be, at this point it should confuse no one if the league simply moves on without taking any action against the Titans.