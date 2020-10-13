Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott “should be ready to go” for “latter part” of offseason work

Posted by Mike Florio on October 13, 2020, 10:25 AM EDT
With Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s compound ankle fracture repaired, the recovery and rehab period begins. Team owner Jerry Jones is confident that it will end in time for Dak to get in some work during the offseason program — if of course there is one.

Dak “should be ready to go for our spring work, the latter part of the spring work,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “Knowing Dak and his makeup, he’ll be back out there soon.”

Jones said doctors told him that an April/early May return “should be no problem” for Prescott.

The problem will come from the contractual arrangements pursuant to which Dak returns. Absent a long-term deal by the moment the franchise-tag window closes, the Cowboys will have to choose between the $37.68 million franchise tag for 2021 or letting Dak hit the open market.

“[T]o have a team, we have to be mindful how we dole out our resources,” Jones said Tuesday, via Jonah Javad of WFAA. “It’s part of the game. It’s the business and contract part.”

It’s a huge part in this case, given the possibility that the salary cap will be as low as $175 million in 2021. If Dak ultimately refuses to accept a long-term deal and tells the Cowboys to tag him or let him hit the market, the Cowboys will have to decide whether to invest up to 21.5 percent of the 2021 before knowing with certainty that Prescott is or will be 100 percent.

Given the way Dak has handled his business interests in the past, there’s no reason to believe he’ll suddenly decide to forfeit his leverage and accept a team-friendly deal. Given the circumstances, and despite his recent injury, he continues to hold all the cards.

15 responses to “Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott “should be ready to go” for “latter part” of offseason work

  1. Glad Jerry is getting use out of that medical license he picked up. Did he also mention when the COVID vaccine would be releasing?

  4. There seems to be a lot of people who think that the cowboys need to give Dak the deal he wanted now. A lot of people who blame Jerry Jones for financial insecurity that Prescott will possibly be facing.
    I don’t like Jerry jones. I think Jerry Jones is the single reason the cowboys do not have more titles. However, both the cowboys and Prescott took a calculated risk. Prescott could have had a long-term deal with a whole lot of guaranteed money. He wanted more. He may have deserved more than they offered. He took a risk. That risk did not pay off. The cowboys owe him nothing. If the cowboys would have signed the deal Dak wanted, would Prescott owe the cowboys any money for being injured? Nope.
    It’s a business. Each side rolled the dice. Prescott lost.

  5. I completely disagree that Dak “continues to hold all the cards”
    If that was truly the case, he would already have signed a long term contract; and for the terms he wanted.

    No, any “cards” he might have had are now gone after his season ending injury. He bet on himself and lost…simple as that.

    He will NEVER get anywhere close to what he wanted now. What, on a newly repaired/untested ankle? No way. The best aspect of his game, which was his running ability; will now never be the same.

  9. Dr. Jerry back in practice. Glad to hear his predictions just two days removed from a devastating injury to a mobile QB’s ankle.

  10. Dak Prescott “holds all the cards” on the National Sportswriter planet where Aaron Sorkin writes the scripts. Dak is going into an off-season with no contract and coming off an injury to a pretty major part of his body, the part of his body that basically got Cam Newton (you know, former NFL MVP) run out of Carolina.

  11. Respectfully, Dak’s leverage broke with his ankle.

    For the other players under Dak’s agent, none of them signed long term deals. The agent lead Dak astray, and has cost him a great deal of money. Everyone in Dallas knows of their failed strategy to wait until 2 hours before the deadline to call and ask if they can finalize a deal.

    Everything screams bad agent here. The contract should write itself considering all the contracts that have fallen in place around Dak: Desean Watson, Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, and probably others. It generates clicks to blame this all on Dallas. But if anyone is to blame, it’s in this order:

    1. Dak’s agent, 2. Dak, and 3. Cowboys.

  12. How does he hold all the cards? If Cowboys will not give him a large deal based on health reasons I think other teams may be hesitant as well. The cowboys have the franchise tag again so really they have THE card…the only card that can dictate where he plays next year.

  13. “Glad Jerry is getting use out of that medical license he picked up. Did he also mention when the COVID vaccine would be releasing?”

    Read the article again. Jerry isn’t giving his diagnosis, but what the doctors have told him.

  14. Jerruh probably feels sorry for Dak now and will give him a multi-year contract for $50/year.

  15. Dak spent less time in the hospital for his injury than people do for getting COVID. He was sent home the very next day after surgery. This suggests that it was a minor procedure. My online medical degree tells me that he should return sometime this season.

