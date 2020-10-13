Jerry Jones: “Unlikely” Cowboys will trade for a quarterback

Getty Images

With Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott out for the year and Andy Dalton taking over, the Cowboys are thin at the No. 2 position on the depth chart. Will they make a trade to upgrade over James Madison rookie Ben DiNucci?

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that it’s “unlikely” the Cowboys will trade for a quarterback.

“We’ve got our quarterback in Andy Dalton,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

That’s fine, as long as Dalton remains healthy. The next man up would be a man with no NFL experience.

Whether it’s a trade or a free-agent acquisition (there aren’t many out there), the Cowboys surely need to consider adding a quarterback to serve as the understudy to Dak’s understudy. To preserve leverage, the Cowboys need to feign lack of interest.

Regardless, they need to be interested in doing something, in order to ensure that they’ll be properly protected if/when Dalton should get injured.