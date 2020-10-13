Jets reportedly trying to trade Le’Veon Bell

Posted by Josh Alper on October 13, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT
The partnership between running back Le'Veon Bell and the Jets has not gone as planned since Bell arrived as a free agent in 2019 and the Jets are reportedly trying to end it via a trade.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News had the first report Tuesday about the Jets working to trade Bell before the November 3 trade deadline. Others have reported hearing the same about the Jets’ push to find someone to take Bell off their hands with Albert Breer of SI.com reporting that it “sounds like they’re willing to settle for a late pick and/or back-end player in return.”

Bell has no guaranteed money left in the final two years of his contract, but has $6 million in salary left over the rest of the season and the Jets would be hard-pressed to find any team willing to make a deal for more than that kind of return as a result.

Bell returned from three games on injured reserve to run 13 times for 60 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. He didn’t speak to reporters after the game, but appeared to vent frustration about only being targeted for one pass on social media. Head coach Adam Gase said on Monday that he gets why Bell would feel that way, but wishes players didn’t express themselves in that fashion.

  1. System RB if there ever was one. looks like that patient running style is working out great outside of the Burg, who could’ve guessed

  3. Bills lining up Diggs, Brown, Beasley, Davis with Bell and Singletary in the backfield….

    A man can dream.

    Also if anyone can get Megan Fox’s phone number let me know.

  5. Nobody is going to give them anything for the right to pay him 6 million dollars for the rest of this season.

  9. Trading notice: Up for your consideration: Le’Veon Bell. Act now and we’ll throw in a head coach for free.

  11. It’s hard to give them credit for realizing they made a mistake when everyone but them knew it was a mistake in the first place.

  13. If the Jets want to trade Bell, they’re going to have to eat most of that salary, since no-one’s going to pay it. I smell a Steelers return or a Patriots move…

  14. Send Le’Veon and Darnold to the Colts for next year’s 1st round pick.

    Darnold gets a fresh start and Colts will get their franchise quarterback. Colts can eat Bell’s contract and he can replace Marlan Mack. Jets can start their rebuild with another 1st Rd pick and dump some salary. Win win.

  15. Let’s say that maybe the Bears are a landing spot with the Tarik Cohen injury. Do they give up a conditional 2027 7th rounder for the rights to this head case and pay him $6mm??? I say no chance. He’s going to get cut, Jets will eat the contract, and then Me’Veon will tell his agent to go get him Todd Gurley money next year. He’s not worth vet minimum.

  16. biggest bust of a free agent signing in recent memory. you just knew he was going to phone if in after getting his big contract. he’s finished nobody will give up anything for a known quitter. well at least he has his career as a rapper to fall back on….

  17. Not that it’s necessarily needed, but maybe it would be a good move for the Bills to take a shot on Bell? The team likes to rotate rb’s and with Moss still out with a toe injury, bringing Bell in would only benefit Singletary right now. Both RB’s have the same style run game and both are very good pass catching backs. You know you’d get the same look or result with either back on the field.

