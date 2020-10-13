Jim Schwartz: Eagles facing “most dangerous player” in the NFL, Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz expects his players to have their hands full on Sunday when the Ravens come to town.

Schwartz said today that there may be no player in the NFL who is harder for a defense to stop than Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Lamar Jackson is probably the most dangerous player in the league,” Schwartz said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com.

Jackson wasn’t particularly dangerous on Sunday against the Bengals, gaining a career-low three rushing yards on two carries, while throwing for just 180 yards. But the Ravens jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, so Jackson didn’t have to do much.

Against the Eagles, Schwartz is hoping to threaten Jackson more than the Bengals did — but he’s also aware of how dangerous Jackson is when threatened.