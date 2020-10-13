Lane Johnson doesn’t need another ankle surgery

Getty Images

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson had ankle surgery in August and he’s been having more problems with it early this season, but another trip to the operating room isn’t in store for him.

Johnson went for a second opinion on his ankle Monday after failing to get through last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. Johnson was also in and out of Philly’s Week Four win over the 49ers.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that there’s no talk of surgery or shutting Johnson down after his visit with doctors. Johnson will rest and try to continue playing through the injury as a result.

Whether he’ll be able to do that against the Ravens this week remains to be seen. Jack Driscoll has filled in for Johnson the last two weeks.