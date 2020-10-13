Los Angeles, Dallas become potential NFL playoff bubble locations

Getty Images

The NFL and NFL Players Association would be wise to put all teams in a bubble now. For now, the league is discussing only the possibility of a postseason bubble.

According to TheAthletic.com, the league is considering the viability of a postseason bubble, along with the possibility of playing some postseason games at neutral sites.

Per the report, L.A. and Dallas “could be two potential options.” The bubble would be implemented after the wild-card round.

Before the postseason can begin, the regular season must end. As PFT reported on Sunday, the league is determined to play all 256 regular-season games in a 17-week window. An eighteenth weekend is a last resort. However, the first postponement of a game involving a team that already has had a bye week makes the last resort a reality.