Los Angeles, Dallas become potential NFL playoff bubble locations

October 13, 2020
The NFL and NFL Players Association would be wise to put all teams in a bubble now. For now, the league is discussing only the possibility of a postseason bubble.

According to TheAthletic.com, the league is considering the viability of a postseason bubble, along with the possibility of playing some postseason games at neutral sites.

Per the report, L.A. and Dallas “could be two potential options.” The bubble would be implemented after the wild-card round.

Before the postseason can begin, the regular season must end. As PFT reported on Sunday, the league is determined to play all 256 regular-season games in a 17-week window. An eighteenth weekend is a last resort. However, the first postponement of a game involving a team that already has had a bye week makes the last resort a reality.

  1. Ya, reward LA for having horrible fans and even more horrible franchises.

    The bubble worked so well for the NBA, viewership down 70%. If there’s a championship but no ones there to see it, does it even count as a championship?

  3. This country needs to learn to live with Covid not shut down because of it. The NFL should just tell teams to suit up who’s healthy and keep home who’s not. Test everyone each day leading to game day and all negative tests are active and positives get a ticket homes. Players, coaches, admins, etc

  5. The NFL is living in a bubble! Play the games as scheduled or cancel the season! How many players and staff have ACTUALLY been HOSPITALIZED because they tested positive? Testing positive so far has not been proven to make someone contagious! If a player tests positive put him in quarantine and allow teams to bring other players in but play the games!

  7. of course they do….Jerry and Robert have been running the league ever since Roger took over. So lets not leave out Roger’s best friend Robert Kraft. Both Jerry and Robert combined dont even come close to Stan the Man net worth.

  11. Dallas is a terrible idea!

    They will want to force fans in the stadium thus defeating the purpose of a bubble. LA is more realistic as they have a significantly more robust Public Health infrastructure and policies in place.

  12. Thats cool. Coach Lynn & staff has assured the Chargers wont be taking up any space. John Spanos, this is your hire, remember? Coffee is for closers Coach Lynn.

  13. Don’t care to be honest. Rooting for the underdog regardless since my team won’t be contending

  14. Jones sure has some power or something on the NFL. Here in minny we get all the Dallas games and its wierd, all our games are at noon -central time, but Jones and the Cowboys games are all at 3:30. Thus, they are going to make dam sure america sees americas team. We get very few west coast games because of it.

  16. jam11163 says:
    October 13, 2020 at 12:40 pm
    DAllas will NEVER be the home field for them Philadelphia Eagles. Never.
    —————————————————————————
    Well, since they are talking about playoff games, the Eagles won’t have to worry..

  17. the league is determined to play all 256 regular-season games in a 17-week window
    ————————
    Let me know how that works out

  18. If they are going to relocate and there’s no way out of it, the new Raiders stadium might be more ideal. Las Vegas definitely sounds more interesting than Los Angeles or Dallas right about now. It’s indoors, so cold weather won’t be a factor. The Cardinals stadium is another one.

  20. zibet says:
    October 13, 2020 at 12:37 pm
    Good idea. Texas is doing great against the virus

    So is Florida, but the NBA did just fine with a much longer bubble than will be neccessary for the NFL Playoffs.

  21. The WHO has announced that these lock down measures have been more harmful than good. Open the stadiums and play the games. This virus was going through locker rooms last year during the playoffs and life didn’t end.

