Packers place Josiah Deguara on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Packers placed tight end Josiah Deguara on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

Deguara will miss the rest of the season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament last week.

Deguara, a third-round choice this spring, made one catch for 12 yards. He played two games, seeing action on 31 offensive snaps and eight on special teams.

The move leaves the Packers with three open spots on the 53-player roster. Linebacker Kamal Martin and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown began practicing Monday after serving injured reserve stints and could return this week, filling two of the spots.

The Packers also announced they placed center Jake Hanson on the practice squad injured reserve list. They signed receiver Kalija Lipscomb to take his place on the practice squad.

Lipscomb spent the first three weeks of the season on the Chiefs’ practice squad.