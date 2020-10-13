Ryan Tannehill throws TD, runs for another as Titans lead 21-10 at halftime

USA TODAY Sports

The Titans haven’t played since Sept. 27. They have barely practiced.

It hasn’t mattered so far tonight.

The 3-0 Titans have looked better than the 4-0 Bills and lead 21-10 at halftime.

Ryan Tannehill has completed 13 of 18 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. His first pass, which followed a 29-yard interception return by Malcolm Butler, was a 16-yard touchdown to A.J. Brown.

Brown, who is returning from a knee injury that has kept him out since Week One, has four catches for 55 yards and the score.

Tannehill also ran for a 10-yard score.

The Titans’ other touchdown was a 1-yard touchdown by Derrick Henry. Henry has only 24 yards on nine carries but had a stiff arm of Josh Norman that won the night on social media.

Josh Allen is 10-of-21 for 124 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His touchdown went to Isaiah McKenzie and covered 3 yards.

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan﻿ exited in the first half with a right shoulder injury. The team lists him as questionable to return.

Titans running back ﻿Darrynton Evans﻿ (hamstring) also is questionable to return.