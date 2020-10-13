Stephon Gilmore says he’s ready to get back in action

Getty Images

The Patriots will play their next game against the Broncos on Sunday and they’ll hope to have two key players currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the lineup for that matchup.

Quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore both tested positive over the last two weeks. Head coach Bill Belichick said on Monday that “we’ll see how it goes” with Newton, who is reportedly asymptomatic and is far enough removed from his positive test that his chances of playing appear to be pretty good.

Gilmore’s test was more recent, but he also said he’s asymptomatic and could be cleared to return 10 days after that test. That would be this Friday, although Gilmore could also be cleared if he tests negative twice at least 24 hours apart.

It’s not clear if the latter has happened, but Gilmore wrote that he’s “ready to be back in action” in an Instagram post on Monday. The Patriots would surely like that to be the case, but we’ll have to wait to find out if the 2019 defensive player of the year will play this week.