Ticket sales for next two Eagles home games start Wednesday

The state of Pennsylvania announced last week that up to 7,500 people would be allowed at outdoor gatherings and the Steelers took advantage of that change to welcome fans to Heinz Field for their Week Five game against the Eagles.

On Sunday, the Eagles will get their first taste of playing in front of a home crowd. They announced on Tuesday that ticket sales to this weekend’s game against the Ravens and their Week Seven Thursday night game against the Giants will start on Wednesday.

“We have been working very closely with state and local officials, public health experts, and the National Football League on a number of scenarios to safely bring Eagles fans back to Lincoln Financial Field,” team president Don Smolenski said in a statement. “After many thoughtful and active discussions, we are thrilled to announce that the fan experience will return to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday.”

The Eagles said the 7,500-person capacity includes players, coaches, team and stadium personnel, media, and fans. It’s not clear how many tickets they will be selling.

Sales for the next two games will begin with season ticket holders who did not opt out of this season. Any tickets left will go on sale at a later date.