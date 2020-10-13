Tre’Davious White, John Brown inactive on Tuesday night

Getty Images

The Bills will be missing key players on both sides of the ball against the Titans on Tuesday night.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White, wide receiver John Brown and running back Zack Moss are all inactive. All three were listed as questionable.

White did not practice at all last week because of a back injury and will miss a game for the second time in his NFL career. The Bills previously ruled out linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral), so they’re down two defensive starters.

This is the third straight game Moss has missed with a toe injury. Brown is out with a knee injury.

Guard Quinton Spain was not on the injury report, but the team announced he’s dealing with foot soreness and is inactive. Quarterback Jake Fromm and tight end Lee Smith are also not playing on Tuesday night.

Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton and linebacker Kamalei Correa are inactive after coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the day. Linebacker Derick Roberson and center Daniel Munyer are also inactive.