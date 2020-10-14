49ers expect full practice for Jimmy Garoppolo

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that the team wasn’t sure about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s status for Week Six and that they’d see how his ankle was feeling when they came in for practice on Wednesday.

Garoppolo returned from missing two games with an ankle injury in last Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but struggled before getting pulled in favor of C.J. Beathard. Shanahan said after the game that the ankle “hurt him from being at his best.”

It’s now Wednesday and Shanahan provided an update on Garoppolo’s status before the team took the field. Shanahan said, via multiple reporters, that Garoppolo is expected to be a full participant in the first practice session of the week.

That doesn’t mean he’ll definitely be starting against the Rams on Sunday night, but full participation on Wednesday without any setbacks over the rest of the week would be a pretty good signal that he’ll be playing.