Aaron Donald is the NFC defensive player of the week

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is no stranger to awards and his performance in Week Five earned him another one.

Donald wrecked the Washington Offense during his team’s 30-10 road win last Sunday. Donald had four sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits over the course of the game. He also forced a fumble for the second time this season.

The NFL announced Donald is the NFC defensive player of the week as a result of that effort. It’s the seventh time he’s taken those honors.

Donald is also a two-time defensive player of the year. With 7.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits though five games, Donald is starting to put together the kind of numbers that could put him back in the race for a third award.