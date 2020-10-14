Anthony Castonzo returns to practice, Darius Leonard remains out

Getty Images

The Colts got left tackle Anthony Castonzo (rib) back at practice Wednesday. Castonzo, who missed last week’s loss to the Browns, was limited.

Linebacker Darius Leonard, though, remained out of practice. He has missed four consecutive practices with his groin injury.

The Colts have their off week in Week Seven, which could play into the team’s thinking even if Leonard is ready to return.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), defensive tackle/end Denico Autry (ankle/knee), safety Julian Blackmon (groin) and defensive end Justin Houston (hip) also did not practice Wednesday.

Blackmon and Houston both said earlier this week they expect to play Sunday against Cincinnati.

Running back Jordan Wilkins (calf) was limited.