Baker Mayfield limited in practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has no intention of missing Sunday’s game against the Steelers, but he won’t be a full participant in practice as the team starts preparing for the AFC North clash.

Mayfield hurt his ribs late in last Sunday’s win over the Colts and went for X-rays after the game. They were negative, but Mayfield will be limited in practice on Wednesday because his “whole right side” is sore.

“I feel good. Just one day at a time right now. Feel a little sore, but we have the rest of the week until gameday,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the team does not know if Mayfield will do more work as the week goes on or if he will be wearing a flak jacket Sunday.

Safeties Ronnie Harrison (concussion) and Karl Joseph (hamstring) are part of a group of six players who won’t practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ribs, hip), linebacker Jacob Phillips (knee), guard Wyatt Teller (calf), and defensive end Olivier Vernon (groin) make up the rest of the group.