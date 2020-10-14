Bears offensive line coach quarantining through Sunday

Getty Images

The Bears won’t have offensive line coach Juan Castillo this week.

Castillo will quarantine, staying away from the team, through Sunday, coach Matt Nagy announced via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Castillo had close contract with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and is considered “high risk,” though he has not tested positive himself. The person Castillo had close contact with is not practice squad offensive lineman Badara Traore.

The Bears placed Traore on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Castillo will continue meetings with his players on Zoom, but Donovan Raiola will take over in-person coaching in practice and during Sunday’s game.