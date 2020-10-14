Brandon Scherff designated for return from IR

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has opened the window for right guard Brandon Scherff‘s return from injured reserve.

Scherff went onto the list after Week Two due to a knee injury. Now that three games have passed he’s eligible to resume practicing and could be activated to play in a game.

There’s no word on whether that activation will come in time for Washington to face the Giants in Week Six, but it would be a boost to the offense if they can have Scherff in action.

Wes Schweitzer has been starting in place of Scherff the last three weeks. Wes Martin has remained at left guard suring Scherff’s n