Browns sign Robert Jackson to active roster

Getty Images

The Browns signed cornerback Robert Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Jackson is in his second NFL season out of UNLV. He originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Jackson has appeared in eight career games, all with the Browns.

In six games last season, he made three tackles in 37 special teams snaps and one on defense.

He saw action in the first two games this season, playing 23 special teams snaps. Jackson recorded one special teams tackle.

Jackson has spent the past three weeks on the Browns’ practice squad.