Bruce Arians disputes notion that Bucs are among league leaders in dropped passes

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, like the rest of us, is entitled to his own opinions, but not to his own facts. When it comes to dropped passes, which are an unofficial statistic, sometimes fact and opinion overlap.

Some have tabulated the Bucs as being among the league leaders in dropped passes. Pro-Football-Reference.com, for example, has the Bucs at 11, tied with Philadelphia and behind Atlanta with 13 and Dallas and Detroit with 12 each. Arians was asked on Wednesday about his team’s status among the league leaders in drops.

“I don’t know who the hell makes up these stats,” Arians said. “I don’t see us dropping the ball that much. We had a game where we did, but I don’t put any stock in it. Our guys can catch, and we don’t say shit about it.”

Per Pro-Football-Reference.com, running back Ronald Jones has dropped three passes. Receiver Mike Evans and running back LeSean McCoy have dropped two passes, and four players have dropped one each: receiver Scotty Miller, tight end O.J. Howard, running back Leonard Fournette, and receiver Ke'Shawn Vaughn.