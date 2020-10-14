Cam Newton activated from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Cam Newton is back on the Patriots active roster.

A report on Wednesday afternoon suggested that Newton would be returning to practice with the team on Thursday after spending nearly two weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The release of the NFL’s daily transaction wire a short time later made it all but official.

Newton has been activated from the list, which leaves no obstacles to his return to the field for practice or for Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Newton missed the team’s Week Four game against the Chiefs after his test from the Friday before the game came back positive.

With Newton off the list, attention will shift to whether cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be activated in time to face Denver in Week Six.