Chandler Jones out for season

Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones will miss the rest of the season.

Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed this morning that Jones will have season-ending biceps surgery. Jones had hoped to find a non-surgical treatment for his biceps injury that could have allowed him to play this season, but the surgery has been deemed necessary.

Jones has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL for Arizona. Last season he had 19 sacks and an NFL-high eight forced fumbles. He’ll be hard to replace.

The 30-year-old Jones has one season remaining on his contract, with a $15.5 million base salary in 2021.