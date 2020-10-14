Chase Claypool named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Wide receiver Chase Claypool showed some of what made the Steelers pick him in the second round over the first three games of his rookie season, but it was game No. 4 when the whole package was truly on display.

Claypool opened the scoring against the Eagles with a two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and then started heating up as a receiver. He caught a 32-yard touchdown from Ben Roethlisberger in the second quarter and scored again on a five-yard toss in the third.

The Steelers went Claypool’s way again up two points with over three minutes to play in the fourth quarter and his 35-yard score put the final icing on the cake of a 38-29 victory.

Claypool ended the day with seven catches for 110 yards and, was named the AFC’s offensive player of the week for his efforts.