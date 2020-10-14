Dalvin Cook feels better, taking things day by day

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook tried to go back into last Sunday’s game against the Seahawks after hurting his groin, but left the contest after one snap because he didn’t feel he could do the job.

Cook’s not sure whether that will be the case for this Sunday’s game against the Falcons as well. Cook spoke to reporters on Wednesday and said he’s improved since Sunday, but not enough to rule himself in for Week Six.

“I feel better. As for my Atlanta status, we’re going to take this thing day by day,” Cook said, via Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com.

Cook had a hamstring injury in 2018 that lingered for quite a while and he said on Wednesday that he learned “you’ve got to kind of let your body naturally heal” before returning from a soft tissue injury. We’ll see if that leads to the Vikings keeping Cook out this week and bringing him back in Week Eight after a bye.