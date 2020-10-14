Deatrich Wise added to practice report for non-injury reasons

USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots made defensive end Deatrich Wise a late addition to Wednesday’s estimated injury report. They listed Wise as a non-participant, not injury related.

Wise makes three DNPs for non-injury reasons for the Patriots on Wednesday.

Offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor and James Ferentz also were listed as non-participants for non-injury related reasons. None of the three would have practiced.

It is unclear the reason.

The Patriots will hold their first practice of the week Thursday after implementing a “Monday-like schedule” with lifting, running and meetings in their return to the team facility Wednesday.

New England listed receiver Julian Edelman (knee), offensive guard Shaq Mason (calf), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder) as limited on the estimated report.