Diontae Johnson, Eric Ebron out of practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Steelers were missing several offensive pieces at Wednesday’s practices.

Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson did not participate in the team’s first on-field work ahead of this weekend’s game against the Browns. Smith-Schuster has regularly sat out Wednesday practices to rest his knee while Johnson played just six snaps against the Eagles in Week Five due to a back injury.

Tight end Eric Ebron and center Mike Pouncey both played bigger roles in the win over Philly, but sat out on Wednesday. Ebron is listed with a hand injury and Pouncey is listed with a foot injury.

Right guard David DeCastro remains out with the abdomen injury that kept him from playing last weekend. Linebacker T.J. Watt (shoulder) was the only limited participant in practice.