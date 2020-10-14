Doug Pederson says Lane Johnson is “in that day-to-day realm”

Getty Images

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson solicited a second opinion on his surgically-repaired ankle after being forced out of last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and a report on Tuesday indicated that he does not need another surgery to repair the issue.

Johnson’s outlook for this Sunday against the Ravens and the weeks to come remains unclear, however. Head coach Doug Pederson didn’t confirm whether that report was correct, but did say that Johnson will be out of practice on Wednesday and that his status won’t be known until later in the week.

“I’m not going to comment on his second opinion,” Pederson said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “He’s going to be out today. We’re going to give him some rest. He’s kind of in that day-to-day realm right now. We’re going to see where he’s at later in the week.”

Jack Driscoll has taken Johnson’s spot when the ankle has forced him out of action and would likely start against Baltimore if Johnson can’t play.