Drew Lock a full participant in Broncos practice

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock appears ready to return to the field on Sunday against the Patriots.

Lock was a full participant in Broncos practice today. That means it’s likely he’ll be ready to go on Sunday.

Since Lock went down in Week Two, the Broncos have tried both Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien at quarterback, and neither has played particularly well, although Rypien was an improvement over Driskel and helped the Broncos get their only win, over the Jets.

For the 1-3 Broncos, having last week’s game pushed back to this week because of the Patriots’ COVID-19 outbreak may turn out to be an advantage, as they’re getting Lock back this week.