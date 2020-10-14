Falcons enter into intensive COVID-19 protocol

Getty Images

The Falcons have entered in the NFL’s supplemental intensive protocols at IBM Performance Field after placing defensive tackle Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID list.

It follows an announcement earlier in the day that the Panthers also have entered the intensive protocol after playing the Falcons in Week Five.

The NFL instituted the intensive protocol earlier this month to create guidelines with exposure to COVID-19. They call for rapid point of care tests in addition to the daily PCR testing, virtual meetings, the use of masks by everyone on the practice field at all times, the use of gloves by all players on the practice field, and a ban on player gatherings away from the facility among other directives designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The NFL is using the risk-management protocols to try to prevent an outbreak like happened in Tennessee.