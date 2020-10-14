Jets officially release Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

The Le'Veon Bell era on the Jets has officially ended.

Bell’s release became official with the league office this afternoon, making him no longer a Jet and now a free agent who can sign with any team.

The Jets would have loved to be able to trade Bell, but there was no way any other team would be willing to take on the $6 million in base salary he’s still owed for this season. Bell was once among the league’s top running backs, but it’s been a long time since he’s looked like he was worth anything close to $6 million. Bell didn’t play at all in 2018, played poorly in 2019 and has played poorly so far this year.

Now Bell will shop himself to other teams, and although no one was will to trade for him at $6 million, he should be able to find a team that will pay him something for the rest of the season.