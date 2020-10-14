Julio Jones remains out of practice

Getty Images

Falcons receiver Julio Jones has played less than a full game while at 100 percent. He still isn’t 100 percent.

Jones remained out of practice Wednesday.

Jones had nine catches for 157 yards in the opener, but his hamstring limited him in the three days of practice leading up to the Week Two game against the Cowboys. He played 59 of 75 offensive snaps but caught only two passes for 24 yards against the Cowboys and dropped a would-be touchdown.

He sat out the Week Three game and was questionable entering Week Four when he left after 15 snaps. Jones did not play Sunday after missing every practice last week.

The Falcons also were without safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat (rest) in Wednesday’s practice.

Defensive end Dante Fowler (ankle), wide receiver Russell Gage (shoulder), tight end Hayden Hurst (back), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (back), defensive end Takkarist McKinley (groin), safety Keanu Neal (hamstring) and linebacker Foye Oluokun (knee) were limited.