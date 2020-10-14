Kareem Hunt: This one’s for Myles Garrett

Getty Images

Myles Garrett returns to the scene of the crime this weekend.

The game, though, has more at stake with the Steelers 4-0 and the Browns tied with the Ravens at 4-1. Mason Rudolph isn’t starting for the Steelers any longer and Heinz Field won’t have a full house.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday his team isn’t into reality TV storylines.

No one, though, has forgotten Garrett hitting Rudolph in the head with the quarterback’s own helmet.

Running back Kareem Hunt said the Browns will rally around Garrett on Sunday.

“This one’s for Myles,” Hunt said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “This one’s for Cleveland. This one’s for a lot of things.”

Hunt served an eight-game suspension last season for off-field conduct. Garrett served a six-game suspension for his altercation with Rudolph.

“I know what it’s like to not be able to finish a season,” Hunt said. “We love Myles. We’ve got his back no matter what. He’s got ours, too.”

Garrett ranks second in the NFL in sacks with six, 1.5 behind Aaron Donald.