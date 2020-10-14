Kyle Allen fully participates in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Washington coach Ron Rivera has said that Kyle Allen will start at quarterback, if healthy. Based on Wednesday’s practice report, he’s getting healthy.

Allen fully participated in practice on Wednesday with a left shoulder injury.

Veteran Alex Smith, who replaced Allen on Sunday against the Rams, will play if Allen can’t. For now, it looks like Allen will be good to go.

Missing practice for Washington (other than quarterback Dwayne Haskins) were guard Joshua Garnett (illness), center Chase Roullier (knee), and cornerback Greg Stroman (foot). Running back Antonio Gibson (toe) was limited.

Even at 1-4, Washington is only a game behind Dallas for first place in the division, with two games to be played against the Cowboys. Winning the division will require winning in the division; Washington gets a chance to move to 2-0 in the NFC East on Sunday.