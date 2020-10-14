Micah Hyde: It was on us to be ready to play

Getty Images

The spread of COVID-19 in the Titans organization caused the postponement of one game and created a lot of uncertainty about whether they’d be able to play their game against the Bills in Week Five.

The game was rescheduled from Sunday to Tuesday and daily testing results determined whether it would move forward. That left the Bills in an unusual situation as they worked to prepare for a game that they weren’t sure would happen.

It wasn’t a scenario that produced a good performance from the Bills. They lost 42-16 and safety Micah Hyde said after the game that the difficulties involved with getting set to play weren’t an excuse for falling short.

“It’s a situation I’ve never been in in my life, to be honest,” Hyde said, via the team’s website. “Not knowing who and when you’re playing, that’s rare. That’s rare to happen. But, like I said, that’s not an excuse. Yesterday when we traveled down here they said, ‘No positive tests, game on.’ We hopped on the flight, came down here, and it was on us to be ready to play. We just didn’t do that. We didn’t come out with our best effort and that’s why the score got away from us.”

The Bills now have to turn their attention to the Chiefs for a game that was rescheduled for Monday in Week Six. That will make for another unusual week and the Bills will need to find a better way to get ready for it.