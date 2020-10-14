New Orleans Super Bowl moved from 2024 to 2025

Getty Images

The NFL has decided not to compete with Mardi Gras in New Orleans in 2024.

The NFL has previously awarded Super Bowl LVIII in February of 2024 to New Orleans but announced today that instead, Super Bowl LIX in February of 2025 will be played in New Orleans.

The reason is that the NFL has decided to move to 17-game seasons, which will push the Super Bowl back by a week, and in 2024 it would compete with Mardi Gras, an enormous New Orleans event which is on February 13 in 2024. Now New Orleans will get its next Super Bowl in 2025, when Mardi Gras doesn’t come until March 4.

The NFL has not yet decided who will host the Super Bowl in 2024, but a leading contender is Las Vegas.

The future Super Bowl hosts that have been determined are Raymond James Stadium in Tampa at the end of this season, SoFi Stadium in Southern California in February of 2022 and State Farm Stadium in Arizona in February of 2023.