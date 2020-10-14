Patrick Queen is the AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Week Five was a good one for rookies in the AFC North.

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool was named the AFC offensive player of the week after scoring four touchdowns in a win and Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen was tabbed as the winner of the conference’s defensive player of the week honors.

Queen returned a fumble 53 yards for a touchdown and forced a fumble that he recovered while sacking Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Queen also had nine tackles in a 27-3 win that lifted the Ravens to a 4-1 record.

The outing continued a strong start to Queen’s professional career and it gave him a leg up on LSU teammate Burrow as they begin making their way through the professional ranks.